On January 1st, join another edition of Galo Plunge at the Lido Galomar Complex, in Caniço-de-Baixo, starting at 12:00.

This tradition brings together locals and guests for a moment of fun and joy. Entry is free and includes a hot drink at the end. To participate, bring your Christmas accessory and a good mood.

Lido Galomar Beach Complex

Baden Powell Street, Caniço de Baixo, Floor -3

