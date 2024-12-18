Madeira archipelago with “extreme levels” of dust pollution since Tuesday

The Madeira archipelago has been experiencing “extreme levels” of dust pollution since Tuesday, with the air quality index remaining “in the red” today, revealed the Faculty of Science and Technology of Universidade Nova.

“The territory of the Madeira archipelago has been under the effect of a natural dust event, originating from the deserts of North Africa, since 15/12/2024, reaching a high intensity since yesterday [Tuesday], 17/12/2024”, reads a note from the faculty’s Environmental Sciences and Engineering department.

The maximum hourly concentrations of inhalable particles (PM10) were recorded on Tuesday, at São João station (Funchal), with 357 µg/m3 at 19:00 (the concentration defined as the daily limit value by legislation for inhalable particles — PM10 is 50 µg/m3), indicates the department of the Faculty of Sciences and Technology.

Between 12:00 and 13:00 today, at the same station, “274 µg/m3 were still recorded, keeping the air quality index in the red (poor quality)”, the note also states.

According to the department of the Faculty of Science and Technology of Universidade Nova, the trajectory of suspended dust also reaches the continent today, “which already records high values ​​above 50 µg/m3 even in rural locations in the North and Center regions”.

“This natural phenomenon is expected to be short-lived but highly intense. It should have an impact on the concentrations of suspended particles until the end of 18/12/2024 in mainland Portugal and 19/12/2024 in the Madeira archipelago”, the note adds.

From Diário Notícias

