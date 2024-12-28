Madeira with hotel occupancy around 100% on New Year’s Eve

Hotel occupancy on New Year’s Eve in Madeira will be around 100%, the Secretariat of Economy, Tourism and Culture indicated today, highlighting that the region is consolidated as one of the most sought-after tourist destinations during the Christmas and New Year’s Eve period.

The forecast refers to the 30th and 31st of December and is the result of a survey carried out by the Regional Secretariat, supervised by Eduardo Jesus, among tourist operators.

“The results of the surveys confirm that Madeira remains one of the top destinations for Christmas and New Year, not only in Portugal, but also internationally”, said the minister, in a statement, adding that the hotel occupancy rate is “a reflection of the ongoing effort to promote the region”, which combines “tradition, innovation and an excellent tourist offer”.

The New Year’s Eve fireworks display in Funchal is one of the highlights of the festivities, this year under the theme “Madeira Tiles”.

Lasting eight minutes and featuring 59 firing points (27 in the Funchal amphitheatre, 25 on the city’s seafront and five in the sea and two on the island of Porto Santo), the show will combine pyrotechnics with innovative multimedia technologies, including lasers, lights and music.

In addition to the thousands of Madeirans and tourists who watch the show on land every year, this year there will be 11 cruise ships, a large sailing ship and a mega yacht in the port and bay of Funchal, transporting a total of 27 thousand people, approximately 19 thousand passengers and eight thousand crew members.

From Diário Notícias

