Regional Budget for 2025 rejected

The mess of this government and ALL the political parties continues, and so will do, as nothing gets sorted out.

In the mean time the island is being destroyed under their eyes, over tourism, to many cars, especially rent a cars. The population are out-priced, and can’t afford to live any more, so on and so on. More and more of the younger population are leaving, and being replaced, especially by Nepalese.

They are making more and more money with all these new taxes for Tourism, and nothing is being improved, or put to help the local population.

I hear all this daily from Madeirans, but my first reaction is, you still vote the same corrupt party in.

This government does not want to help the Madeirans. It only wants those with money, and Albuquerque is only interested in those with money to spend and invest.

Rant over….

Ohh just to add its not just here, coming back from Porto , I can honestly say I think we were served a couple of times by portuguse in the bars and restaurants, in the week we were there.

From Diário Notícias

The Budget and Plan for 2025 were rejected with votes against from PS, JPP, CH, IL and PAN and votes in favor from PSD and CDS.

This means that things started will probable not get finished on time with bigger delays, and the minimum pay increase will not happen for months now.

Like this: Like Loading...