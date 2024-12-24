Suspected paraglider crash into the sea was actually a hot air balloon in Porto Moniz

It was nothing more than a big scare. On Christmas Eve, the SANAS Lifeguard Station in Porto Moniz was alerted by several locals to the fall of a paraglider in the middle of the ocean. However, it was all just a false alarm.

According to SANAS, suspicions of a paraglider falling led to the immediate seizure of the vessel assigned to the Porto Moniz Lifeguard Station “after several reports were received that a paraglider had fallen into the sea”.

“By sending people to land to identify the location at a higher elevation and speeding up the recovery by the lifeboat that was already in front of the Porto Moniz Natural Pools, the place where they had indicated that the athlete had fallen, it was thanks to this photograph taken by another member of the public that it was possible to realise that it was a false alert.

A hot air balloon and the nightfall were enough to make people fear the worst at the beginning of this evening”, the publication reads.

