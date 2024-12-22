Tourist dragged into the sea in Seixal

A tourist who was swimming at the sandy beach in Seixal was swept away by the current and got into trouble at sea this afternoon.

The Porto Moniz lifeguard station was activated, through the Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Sub-Centre of Funchal, but since the woman was close to the coast it was decided that land-based resources would be deployed.

However, the tourist ended up being pulled out of the water by locals, with SANAS then requesting an ambulance to take her to the emergency room, as she was nervous and had swallowed water.

From Diário Notícias

