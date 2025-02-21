Spectacular accident at Arco de São Jorge

A light vehicle overturned this afternoon at Arco de São Jorge, in Santana, in an unusual accident that surprised those who witnessed the moment.

According to an eyewitness, the accident occurred in an area considered safe, with no sharp curves or high speed limits. Even so, the vehicle ended up rolling sideways, coming to a halt in the middle of the road, preventing other vehicles from passing. The accident occurred near a curve with good visibility, which helped to avoid a more serious collision.

The drivers behind the crashed car promptly helped the occupants out of the vehicle and managed to turn it back to its normal position.

According to information gathered by JM from the Santana Volunteer Firefighters, there were no injuries to report. At the time of our contact, the corporation had not been called to carry out rescue operations at the site.

From Jornal Madeira

