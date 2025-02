A violent accident between two cars, which occurred tonight in the Encumeada tunnel, left three people injured and closed traffic.

The victims, a 75-year-old woman and two men aged 43 and 20, were assisted by the Volunteer Firefighters of São Vicente and Porto Moniz.

Their injuries are currently unknown.

Eight firefighters with three vehicles were at the scene.

The PSP took charge of the incident.

