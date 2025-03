A forest fire that broke out this afternoon at Cova da Velha, in Campanário, led to the mobilization of vehicles and members of the Ribeira Brava Fire Department, as well as the helicopter of the Regional Civil Protection Service. The rising temperature and strong winds that are felt this Saturday may make it difficult to fight the flames.

This is not the first time a forest fire has occurred in this area. Five years ago, at this same time, there was a fire that broke out at night.

From Diário Notícias

