This Sunday, March 30th, will be marked by the return of direct flights from Lisbon and Porto to Porto Santo.

Thus, the first flight landed this Sunday morning, a TAP Airbus (TP 1735), coming from Lisbon, with more than 100 passengers on board.

But it doesn’t stop there, as an easyJet is scheduled to land at 2:40 pm, coming from Porto and, in the early evening, at 7:55 pm, a plane from the same airline coming from Lisbon.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...