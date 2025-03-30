Lobo Marinho makes return trip with breakdown

The Lobo Marinho is making the return trip from Porto Santo with a breakdown in one of the main engines, which, according to the company, is not at “its full capacity”.

Upon entering the port of the ‘golden island’, from 6 pm onwards, passengers were informed that the journey would take longer than normal.

Contacted by JM, Carlos Perdigão Santos, from Porto Santo Line, said that the fault in question does not require the ferry to stop and that it is expected to be resolved by Tuesday (the ship’s weekly rest day).

The only setback, he assures, is that the trip will take longer than expected, with Lobo Marinho expected to arrive in Funchal around 10 pm.

On Saturday morning, the ferry faced adverse conditions due to the weather, as shown in a video widely shared on social media, and here on the blog on a previous post.

Faced with this situation, the person in charge of Porto Santo Line said that there is no relationship between the breakdown and this more challenging journey.

“It is just a coincidence,” he said, explaining that the type of failure, in one of the four main engines, has nothing to do with the impacts suffered by the ship at the time captured in the video.

From Jornal Madeira

