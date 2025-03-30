Santa Cruz reopens access to the seafront promenade

Following the adverse weather conditions that have been felt in the last few hours, the Municipal Civil Protection Service of Santa Cruz informs that, after verifying the safety conditions, access will be reopened to the sections of the seafront promenade that had been temporarily closed as a precaution.

The sections now reopened include the route between Boa Ventura and the Vila Galé Hotel, Praia da Palmeira and the Porto do Aeroporto area. Municipal service teams continue to work on the ground to restore normality to the areas, ensuring that the areas are clean and safe.

The Municipality appeals to the population to maintain a responsible attitude and follow the guidelines of local authorities during this period of returning to normality.

From Diário Notícias

