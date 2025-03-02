Sunday afternoon with Carnival processions all over Madeira

This Sunday afternoon, Carnival processions will take place in several parishes in Madeira, some of which will take place in the municipal headquarters.

The itinerary begins with a parade that will go down Avenida Barão da Nora, in Gaula, starting at 1:00 pm.

Two hours later, the two processions will set off. One of them will be in Machico. It will start at Rua Dom Tolentino Mendonça, passing through Rua dos Milagres until the bridge that leads to Rua da Árvore, going down Rua do Ribeirinho and ending at Largo da Praça. The other procession at 3:00 pm will take place at Campanário, starting next to Restaurante La Parreira – Centro Cívico.

At 3:30 pm the troupes will parade on the Porto Moniz seafront.

At 4 pm, there are two carnivals: a ‘clumsy’ procession in the Estreito de Câmara de Lobos and a parade on Avenida 1.º de Maio, Ponta do Sol.

Finally, at 5:00 pm, there is a Carnival procession in Santa Cruz.

From Diário Notícias

