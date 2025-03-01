Troupes show what they have rehearsed over the months

See the photos taken by Rui Silva, from ASPRESS here.

Some more in tune than others, with more or less feathers, sequins, bodies more or less covered, or naked if you prefer, the troupes that have already paraded on Avenida Sá Carneiro, right at the beginning of the route, are giving everything they can and have rehearsed.

Above all because this is the area where the biggest spotlights are, with photojournalists and cameramen, including those from public television that broadcasts live the Madeira Carnival allegorical procession, almost always marked by Brazilian samba.

But that’s not all, some troupes bring traditional music from this season, others with original music and still others with more disco songs, all of them giving their all to bring to the ‘sambadrome’ everything they have prepared for this Saturday night.

