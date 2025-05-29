Frente MarFunchal warns of rough seas

Frente MarFunchal warned bathers this afternoon about the rough sea conditions and the possibility that, in the coming days, there will be restrictions on access to the water and bathing complexes.

If the red flag is flying, the municipal company strongly advises against going swimming.

“We ask our users to pay extra attention to the state of the sea, especially if they are visiting beaches without surveillance”, appeals Frente MarFunchal in order to prevent accidents.

The alert is published on social media in Portuguese and English.

Like this: Like Loading...