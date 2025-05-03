SANAS warned a tourist couple to leave the area, which is isolated due to the rising tide

SANAS Madeira, through a publication on social media, reports that on Saturday afternoon, on a patrol and training outing, the crew of the SANAS105 lifeboat detected a couple in an area where the rising tide isolates their access and exit, in the same area where an individual was evacuated at the end of last year by helicopter.

He explains that with the last low tide over, and in the middle of the high tide period, they were approached by the team on duty at the Porto Moniz Lifeguard Station and advised to leave the area before it was cut off by the high tide.

“A preventative intervention that, if we take into account that the next low tide will only be at 2:00 am, avoided greater harm. The team left the site and continued the training session when they confirmed that the young couple, in their 30s and of foreign nationality, had reached the safety of the sand at Praia do Seixal”, he concluded.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...