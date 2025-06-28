Popular Marches liven up three municipalities in Madeira tonight

The tradition of the Popular Marches returns to the streets of Madeira this Saturday, with parades scheduled in three municipalities in the Region: Machico, Câmara de Lobos and Ribeira Brava.

The start of the celebrations of São Pedro will take place in Machico, where the parade is scheduled for 7:30 pm. As usual, the city centre will be the stage for the passage of marchers dressed in formal attire, accompanied by popular music and meticulously rehearsed choreography.

Later, at 9:30 pm, it is Câmara de Lobos’ turn to host its popular march, attracting residents and visitors to the city’s historic streets. Known for their enthusiasm on these occasions, the marchers promise a vibrant parade, with a large participation of associative and cultural groups.

The night culminates in Ribeira Brava, where the march is scheduled to begin at 10 pm. Here too, tradition is felt strongly, which will be the biggest and busiest party.

