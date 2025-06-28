Seal spotted resting on the maritime ramp of the Port of Funchal

A seal was spotted yesterday resting on the access ramp to the ship Lobo Marinho, moments before its departure for Porto Santo.

The presence of the animal aroused curiosity and even some concern about its physical condition, which led to members of the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) being called to the site to monitor the animal and ensure its safety and well-being.

“He was in good health, just resting. Everything was normal,” assured a source from the IFCN.

It should be noted that the episode led to a slight delay in the departure of the ship Lobo Marinho, but the situation was quickly resolved, allowing the journey to continue without further setbacks.

