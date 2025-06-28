Liberian drilling ship attracts attention in Funchal

The Liberian-flagged drilling vessel ‘Pacific Scirocco’ is attracting attention in Funchal this morning.

Built in 2011, the ship was only supposed to dock at 8pm this Saturday in Madeira, however it can already be seen around the Funchal area.

According to the ‘Vessel Finder’ website, the ‘Pacific Scirocco’ is sailing at a speed of 0.1 knots.

It came to Madeira to renew it’s health certificate. That’s why a medical team came on board.

Measuring 227 meters long, 41 meters wide, 18 meters high and with a gross tonnage of 52,211 tons, the offshore platform flies the Liberian flag.

During the day the platform ship leaves Madeira towards Tenerife

