Fernando Daniel replaces Plutonio at Porto Moniz Sea Week

Porto Moniz City Council announced this afternoon that artist Plutónio, who was due to perform tonight as part of Maritime Week, will be unable to do so due to constraints at Madeira Airport.

Singer Fernando Daniel, who performed yesterday in Machico, and eho is not able to get to mainland today due to the airport problems, will replace Plutónio. The concert is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm.

This is the last weekend for the Festival at Porto Moniz, and the second night at Machico for the Gastronomic Festival which runs for 10 nights.

