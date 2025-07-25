Man who stabbed PSP officer in Ribeira Brava was arrested for attempted murder

The Judiciary Police arrested a 22-year-old man, strongly indicted for attempted murder and a crime of assault on physical integrity, which occurred on June 30, in Ribeira Brava, Madeira, crimes committed against two people, one of them an authority agent, revealed this Friday the national directorate of the PJ.

The crimes were committed in the early hours of the morning of the aforementioned date, during the São Pedro festivities in Ribeira Brava, following a dispute between the attacker and the two victims.

“The law enforcement officer was attacked with stab wounds to the chest and back, putting his life in danger and having to be urgently taken to Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, where, after surgery, he was released from danger,” recalls the PJ.

The coordination between the Madeira Criminal Investigation Department, the PJ leading the investigation, and the PJ’s Scientific Police Laboratory, through the collection and acquisition of evidence, was crucial in attributing the perpetrator of the injuries to the attacker.

The detainee, with a criminal record and on parole for crimes including attempted murder, possession of an illegal weapon and serious bodily harm, was brought before the Funchal Court for his first judicial interrogation and was given the most severe measure of pre-trial detention.

