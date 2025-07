A person was left halfway along the zipline that crosses the valley between Ribeira da Janela and Fajã de Barro and had to be removed by one of the employees of the company that operates the space.

The practitioner ended up losing momentum while using the zipline and ended up getting stuck halfway, suspended hundreds of meters.

Despite the scare, the situation was quickly resolved, and the person brought back safely.

From Jornal Madeira

