Café do Teatro warns of non-compliance with opening hours by bars on Rua das Fontes

A place where attacks are happening almost every night, 3 tourists last night involved in fights, and still no police in place.

They should have police on the street every night in the couple of problem areas in Funchal.

Below From Diário Notícias

The management of Grupo Café do Teatro reported on social media that some bars located on Rua das Fontes, in Funchal, “are not complying with the opening hours recently approved by Funchal City Council”, which “requires immediate attention from the competent authorities.

“Establishments with licenses valid only until 2:00 a.m. on weekdays have remained open until 4:00 a.m., putting public order and everyone’s safety at risk. This situation is unacceptable and compromises not only the proper functioning of venues that comply with the rules, but also the reputation of Funchal’s nightlife,” denounced Café do Teatro, calling on regulatory bodies—Funchal City Council, ARAE (Area of Urban Development), Public Security Police, Judicial Police, and other authorities—to step up oversight and take the necessary measures to ensure compliance with the law.

He adds: “We live in a state governed by the rule of law, where the rules apply to everyone without exception. The Café do Teatro Group will continue to strictly comply with all legal regulations and expects the same to be required of all operators in the sector.”

