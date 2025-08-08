Regional Government orders immediate suspension of discharges in the Atalaia area

Following the discharge of wastewater into the sea in the Atalaia area, reported this Friday, the Regional Government announced that it had ordered the Santa Cruz City Council to “immediately suspend”.

“As part of the inspection carried out on August 8th of this month by the DRAM Environmental Inspection Unit, an illegal discharge of wastewater into the natural receiving environment, coast and sea, in the municipality of Santa Cruz was confirmed,” said the Regional Secretariat for Tourism, Environment and Culture, in a statement.

“Considering that the aforementioned infraction, of improper use of water resources, constitutes a very serious environmental offence, the Regional Directorate of Environment and Sea notified the Municipal Council of Santa Cruz of this administrative order, for the obligation to immediately suspend the contamination and eliminate the aforementioned discharge, under the terms of paragraph 1 of article 25, of Law no. 50/2006, of August 29, in its current wording, diploma that approved the Framework Law of Environmental Offences and paragraphs k) of article 3 of Regional Regulatory Decree no. 24/2024/M, of October 11”.

In the same note, the DRAM “recalls that this has been a recurring practice in the municipality of Santa Cruz and that each case has merited a warning from the regional management. It should be noted that wastewater management is the exclusive responsibility of the CMSC.”

