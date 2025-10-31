Curral das Freiras becomes the ‘chestnut capital’ for two days.

Another edition of the Chestnut Festival begins today, an event that reaches its peak tomorrow at 3 pm with the allegorical parade.

Curral das Freiras hosts, today and tomorrow, the 41st edition of the Chestnut Festival, an event that seeks to highlight a fruit that has one of the most important production centers in the Region in that locality of the municipality of Câmara de Lobos.

The opening of the event, organized by the local Casa do Povo (Community Center), is scheduled for 7 pm. In addition to an exhibition about this fruit, its culture and traditions, there will be musical entertainment and comedy. Joining the local groups are 4 Litro, performing at 9:30 pm, and Banda Brado.

One of the new features this year will be the street entertainment provided by the Porbatuka group, who will be present in Curral das Freiras, both today and tomorrow.

One of the highlights of the Chestnut Festival this Friday will be the traditional competition for sweets and liqueurs made with walnuts or chestnuts.

From Diário Notícias

