Forum Madeira stands out for its rapid response to emergencies.

Forum Madeira held an emergency drill today, October 30th, with the aim of testing the effectiveness of the security and response procedures outlined in its Internal Security Plan.

At approximately 10:10 AM, the exercise simulated an incident involving an automatic cleaning machine that, due to a malfunction, crashed into a kiosk, causing a fire. The machine’s battery compartment ignited and remained in controlled combustion, requiring the evacuation of the second floor and restricting access to the affected area. Two victims received medical attention.

The operation took place in a controlled environment and involved several external entities, namely the Funchal Volunteer Firefighters, the Madeira Fire Brigade, the Regional Civil Protection, the Municipal Civil Protection and the PSP (Public Security Police), involving seven emergency vehicles and two ambulances.

The exercise allowed for the evaluation of coordination between internal teams and external rescue resources, ensuring efficiency and speed in responding to a real emergency situation.

With this simulation, Forum Madeira reinforces its commitment to the safety and well-being of all visitors, shopkeepers and employees, maintaining an active policy of prevention, training and continuous improvement of its security procedures.

