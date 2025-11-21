Approximately 230 counterfeit items were seized

At the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, ARAE – the Regional Authority for Economic Activities – is investigating suspected crimes of counterfeiting, imitation, and illegal use of trademarks.

Through a press release, ARAE informs that the investigation arises from several search warrants, both residential and non-residential, issued by the Judicial Authorities, carried out by ARAE on November 17th.

As part of the action, an Inquiry Process was opened, with the Public Prosecutor’s Office delegating the investigative procedures to ARAE, an authority overseen by the Regional Secretariat for Economy. “At issue are suspected offenses of counterfeiting, imitation and illegal use of trademarks, as well as the crime of selling and concealing products (articles 320 and 321 of the Industrial Property Code),” it explains.

The operation, carried out by the Regional Authority for Economic Activities, was conducted in collaboration with the Public Security Police, who ensured the safety of the entire operation, and involved 3 teams, with a total of 12 inspectors.

Following the investigations carried out, material suspected of being counterfeit was seized, including various costume jewelry, plush toys, football shirts, bags and wallets, watches, backpacks, belts, sunglasses, among others,” said Regional Inspector Sónia Menezes. “In total, approximately 230 items were seized, with an estimated value of 3,300 euros.”

“Computer equipment was also seized in order to gather more evidence about the facts under investigation,” he clarified.

The products in question were being sold online, advertised through social media, and referred to “a specific brand,” with strong indications that they are counterfeit products.

The investigation is proceeding through normal channels.

The ARAE (Regional Authority for Economic Activities) warns that the counterfeiting of these types of products significantly harms the economy, potentially leading to unemployment, illegal work, losses for businesses, and other consequences. “Therefore, it is important that consumers seek out legitimate products, not encouraging these types of fraudulent practices by economic operators,” recommends the Regional Inspector responsible for the Regional Authority for Economic Activities.

