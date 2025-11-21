Employee steals money from a hotel in Porto Santo.

The Regional Command of the Public Security Police of Madeira identified a suspect and recovered €1,650.80 that had been stolen from a hotel on the island of Porto Santo. 

In a press release, the PSP (Portuguese Public Security Police) explained that it received information about the theft of €2,540.05 from a safe located in the reception area of ​​an unspecified hotel. Police officers from the Porto Santo station immediately began gathering evidence, and the indications pointed to an employee as the thief.   

“After hearing from witnesses and the parties involved, it was possible to identify a suspect, who, when confronted with the facts, immediately admitted to being the perpetrator of the crime, and part of the stolen money was recovered,” it states. 

Due to the absence of a flagrant offense, the citizen was formally charged and subjected to a statement of identity and residence.

In its statement, the PSP advises “the prompt reporting of these crimes, since only a complaint allows for swift and effective action to try and recover the stolen goods.”

  1. If the hotel was unspecified, how did the police know where to go? “We just received a report of a theft at an unspecified hotel.” Huh? Who, what, where, when, why and how; the foundations of newspaper reporting seem to be missing more often than not from local reporting. We usually get enough info to know that a something happened somewhere 🤔.

