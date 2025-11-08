Fabrica Santo Antonio biscuit factory.

Thanks again to Angela Cleary for another great article about the Santo António Biscuit Factory, a true taste of Madeiran heritage.

I think everyone visiting Madeira has had the great pleasure of sampling the delicious Fabrica Santo Antonio biscuits! If you haven’t, then you are depriving your tastebuds of a mouthwatering experience!

Established in 1893, the company was the brainchild of Francisco Roque Gomes da Silva and was the very first biscuit factory in Madeira.

At that time there was a strong presence of English ex-pats living on the island and he was influenced by the English tradition of eating biscuits and cakes at teatime!

Photo of Founder.

The original factory, located in Funchal, on the corner of Tv do Forno and Rua 5 de Outubro, is still producing these exceptional biscuits adhering to the recipes handwritten by Guilhermina, wife of the founder and now being faithfully followed by the fifth generation of the same family.

External View.

I was keen to know more about this traditional Madeiran confection, and so, on a beautiful morning, with sunshine dappling through the jacaranda trees, I made my way to meet Bruno Viera, manager of the business for over 20 years. The steep, narrow wooden staircase adjacent to the factory, brought me to Bruno’s office above the original factory and shop where the 25 staff are still making and selling nearly 100 different products!

I received a warm welcome from the man himself, seated at a beautiful wooden desk and above him an imposing portrait of the founder, as if still overseeing the continuing work of his beloved family company.



Bruno Viera.

Bruno explained that with the explosion of tourism on the island, the factory and its shop have become an established destination for tour groups. I can attest to the veracity of this statement, as in the space of just 30 minutes, I saw two large groups visiting the shop and learning all about these traditional products from their guide.



Tour Group.

I asked Bruno about the origin of the company name. He explained:

“Guilhermina, had a particular devotion to Santo Antonio (Saint Anthony), and so the company was named in his honour!”

It seems that Guilhermina had both business acumen and foresight, as she is credited with expanding the range of products and creating the successful recipes which are still followed faithfully today.

“We use genuine, local ingredients to support the local economy, even if they are more expensive. So, for example, we use sugar cane syrup from Madeira and not imported molasses from Brazil” he said proudly. “Our sweets, such as our very popular fennel candy, is cut by hand so the sizes vary”.

Range of Products.

“We make products which reflect the seasons in Madeira. Our jams include papaya, passion fruit, mango, quince and strawberry. Also, English tomato (Tamarillo), which is in season at the end of the year. Some fruits, such as mango, passion fruit and banana are available all year.”



Products on Display.

Bruno explained that some products are particularly popular during festive periods in the year:

“Our most popular products are the traditional sugar cane cake (Bolo de Mel de Cana) and sugar cane biscuits” explained Bruno. “All Madeirans bake or buy bolo de mel at Christmas as it is our tradition. However, we make it throughout the year as it’s a great favourite with tourists. Easter Almonds are also a great seasonal favourite in spring!”

“We bake every day but not all 100 products” he laughed.

“Here at our factory, customers can buy biscuits, like Maria and Petit Beurre, in bulk. In the old days locals came to the shop with our large metal biscuit tins to obtain refills”.

I asked Bruno what was the recipe for success, for this iconic, multi-award-winning brand:



Some Awards.

“I think we offer a fair price for the best quality to both locals and tourists. Everything we produce we sell so we don’t waste time thinking about competitors”.

Returning to the lovely old shop, I gazed up at the range of products displayed on the original wooden shelves: each bearing silent witness to Guilhermina’s imagination and artistry in creating enduring tastes and flavours which have stood the test of time and showcase the very best products Madeira has to offer.

I am sure she would be very proud that the family company has remained true to their heritage. As Bruno commented:

“Our only focus is to maintain quality, and this is why we retain our original handmade processes. Unlike other companies, we have not become industrialised. This is what sets us apart and preserves our history, hopefully for another 100 years!”



Shop interior

