Warning of Strong sea swells.

Please be advised that while current conditions are a preliminary indication, a significant deterioration is anticipated towards next week. This will involve the onset of an unstable weather pattern, characterized by precipitation, subsequently leading to turbulent seas and strong winds.

The Funchal Frente Mar issued a warning on social media due to strong sea swells in Madeira.

Therefore, he asks the public to avoid walks near the sea and to opt for supervised areas, warning that “people should always respect areas closed to the public”.

“The tapes and barriers mark danger zones,” he warns

Like this: Like Loading...