Honey cookies covered in chocolate

The Ribeiro Sêco de V. Melim, Lda. Sugarcane Honey Factory, in partnership with UauCacau , has launched Madeira sugarcane honey biscuits covered in chocolate. The cakes are covered with three distinct types of chocolate: white, milk, and dark, resulting in an “irresistible fusion between chocolate and a very typical delicacy from our region, which is Madeira sugarcane honey biscuit,” as highlighted by the company.

The Ribeiro Sêco Sugarcane Honey Factory also points out that “this demonstrates that sugarcane honey is quite versatile in its application,” and announces that the new product is available for sale in various stores and directly at the sales point located at the factory itself.

These will be very nice….😝

