Seven tons of cocaine seized at sea. Ten detainees will be brought before the Funchal Court.

The Polícia Judiciária (Portuguese Criminal Investigation Police), with the support of the Navy, the National Maritime Authority and the Portuguese Air Force, launched an operation to combat international drug trafficking by sea, intercepting two fishing vessels in the high seas, about 1,000 nautical miles (approximately 1,852 kilometers) from Lisbon, with 10 foreign citizens on board, and seizing more than seven thousand kilos of cocaine.

According to information on the Polícia Judiciária website, the investigation, coordinated by the PJ’s Narcotics Trafficking Combat Unit, began based on information sent by the Maritime Analysis and Operations Centre – Narcotics (MAOC-N), which reported a possible maritime transport of narcotics already underway, destined for Europe, specifically national territory.

The vessels, originating from South America, were carrying a substantial quantity of narcotics, which were likely loaded off the coast of Brazil.

This operation involved a vast array of resources from the Navy, belonging to the Naval Component of the Force System, the National Maritime Authority, the Air Force, and elements of the Judicial Police, in order to intercept the vessels, preventing them from transferring the bales of cocaine to high-speed vessels.

The investigation also involved collaboration with the Brazilian Federal Police, the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration, USA), the JIATF West (Joint Interagency Task Force West, USA), and the NCA (National Crime Agency, UK).

The 10 detainees will be brought before the competent judicial authority at the Funchal Judicial Court for their first judicial interrogation and the application of coercive measures.

From Jornal Madeira

