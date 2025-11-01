Victim trapped in the wreckage after an accident on the Garajau Road.

One person was trapped inside their vehicle following a road accident that occurred tonight on the Garajau Road, Caniço, on the bridge crossing the expressway in the municipality of Santa Cruz.

Teams from EMIR (Emergency Medical Intervention Team), PSP (Public Security Police), the Portuguese Red Cross, and the Santa Cruz Fire Brigade are on site, carrying out rescue and medical assistance operations.

At this time, no details are known about how the accident occurred, nor has it been possible to confirm the victim’s gender.

From Diário Notícias

