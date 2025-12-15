Camacha celebrates the first Mass of the Nativity with devotion and fellowship.

Camacha rose very early this Monday to welcome the first Mass of the Nativity, celebrated in the Parish Church of Camacha, a tradition deeply rooted in the parish and which marks the beginning of the celebrations that extend through the weeks leading up to Christmas. Even before sunrise, the faithful filled the church, amidst choir chants and aromas of hot cocoa, (Canja) chicken soup and pork garlic-wine sandwich that spread through the churchyard, creating an atmosphere of devotion and conviviality.

In statements to DIÁRIO, Father Óscar Andrade highlighted the importance of tradition. “The first Mass of the Nativity represents the beginning of a journey that recalls the nine months of Mary’s pregnancy. Many emigrants return to relive these traditions, reunite with family and friends, strengthening ties and community identity.”

At the church entrance, the Camacha Tea House stall completed the experience, offering chicken soup, meat sandwiches with garlic wine, and the famous poncha, faithfully prepared with brandy by the “master of poncha,” Mr. Abel, in contrast to the more economical versions sold in the city of Funchal.

Even though it was a Monday, a weekday, the community participation was significant, demonstrating that the Camacho tradition remains alive, uniting faith, culture, and conviviality.

This morning marked the start of Christmas celebrations in the parish and keeps alive a heritage that spans generations and reinforces the feeling of belonging.

