Classified hiking trails closed tomorrow and the day after due to wind.

All classified hiking trails will be closed while orange weather warnings for strong winds are in effect.

Currently, and according to the indications from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) and, consequently, the Regional Civil Protection Service, both Madeira and Porto Santo are under an orange warning for strong winds between noon tomorrow, Friday (December 12), and 6 pm the following day, Saturday (December 13).

During this period, all classified trails will remain closed, as well as the Forest Road that connects Eira do Serrado to Pico do Areeiro.

Remember snow is also forecast Friday to Saturday, so we could see the road up to Pico do Areeiro closed also.

On its Facebook page, the public body responsible for managing the region’s natural spaces and most of the classified hiking trails “appeals to all residents and visitors to strictly follow the guidelines of the Civil Protection authorities and avoid any risky behavior.”

In the same publication, the Institute asks anyone who notices any unusual situation on pedestrian routes, such as fallen rocks, branches or trees obstructing the path, or any other occurrence, to report it.

