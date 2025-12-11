IPMA forecasts worsening weather conditions for the weekend.

The Portuguese Institute for the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) forecasts a worsening of weather conditions in the Madeira Archipelago from tomorrow, December 12th, at 8 am, until December 14th (Sunday), at 12 pm.

Thus, strong to very strong northerly winds are expected from the beginning of the day on December 12th (Friday) until the morning of December 14th (Sunday), with gusts up to 90 km/h, and up to 110/130 km/h in the highlands.

Regarding the sometimes heavy and persistent precipitation, which may include hail and thunderstorms, between the morning of December 12th (Friday) and the morning of December 13th (Saturday) on the northern slopes and highlands of Madeira Island.

The period for snowfall is expected between 9:00 AM on December 12th and 9:00 AM on December 13th.

Regarding the sea, strong swells are expected from the early morning of December 12th (Friday) until the morning of December 14th (Sunday).

On the north coast and in Porto Santo, northwest waves of 4 to 5 meters are expected, gradually increasing to 7.5 meters, and potentially reaching a maximum height of 14 meters.

On the south coast, waves from the west quadrant are expected to reach 4 to 5 meters, increasing to 5 to 6 meters on the western part of Madeira Island by the afternoon of December 13th (Saturday), and could reach a maximum height of 10 meters.

From Jornal Madeira

