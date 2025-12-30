Depression Francis causing concern.

IPMA (Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere) has issued an orange warning, raising serious concerns about tomorrow’s fireworks display.

The Regional Government is now cautious, after first saying the fireworks will go ahead despite rain forecast. Now with the orange weather warning in place this could change the plans for the evening. This situation would not be unprecedented, as the fireworks display was postponed 57 years ago.

Looking at some forecasts the heavy rain will not be till after 2am, so we will see how this evolves.

