The Regional Government will hold a press conference in the late afternoon regarding the New Year’s celebrations.

The Regional Government has scheduled a press conference for 7:00 PM today at Quinta Vigia, where the issue of the bad weather forecast for tomorrow and the New Year’s Eve program will be addressed.

Eduardo Jesus, the regional secretary for Tourism, Environment and Culture, will, in principle, be the government spokesperson, although Miguel Albuquerque’s presence at the press conference is not guaranteed.

The forecast of bad weather – heavy rain and strong winds – is causing great concern, and some activities have already been rescheduled. The Diocese of Funchal, for example, has decided to bring forward the New Year’s Eve Mass to 3:00 pm tomorrow.

