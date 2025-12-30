Classified hiking trails closed on the first day of the year

Due to the bad weather forecast for the end of tomorrow and for the first day of 2026, the Regional Civil Protection Service has announced that all classified hiking trails in the Region will be closed on Thursday, January 1st, until 12:00 PM.

In addition, the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) has already announced the closure of the Forest Road that connects Eira do Serrado to Pico do Areeiro, between 8 pm tomorrow and 8 am the following day, due to weather warnings issued by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA).

Several recommendations have already been made by the Regional Civil Protection Service and its municipal counterparts, taking into account the forecast of bad weather for the coming days. Considering that the wind is also expected to blow with some intensity, with gusts that could reach 80 km/h, among the guidelines disseminated is the avoidance of circulation in wooded areas.

