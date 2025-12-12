No planes are able to land at Madeira Airport

More than fifty flights have already been cancelled, including both departures and arrivals.

No planes were able to land this morning at Madeira Airport due to adverse weather conditions in the region.

Strong gusts of wind hitting the island of Madeira, a consequence of Storm Emilia, have prevented all landings at the airport, causing numerous cancellations that continue to increase, with more than fifty operations already suspended.

In the latest update this morning, 26 flights were canceled on departures and another 27 on arrivals. However, given that the wind continues to blow strongly, this number is expected to increase even further by the end of the day.

According to the weather station of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) located in Santa Catarina/Airport, the strongest wind gust recorded was 93 km/h at 11:40 am.

Meanwhile, at the station located in Caniçal, the wind had already reached a gust of 110 km/h by 9:20 am, with the gust felt in that location in the last hour being 89 km/h.

Tomorrow is looking much the same if not worse wind wise, so very likely most flights will cancel in advance for tomorrow, so check the information of your flights if you are traveling.

Sunday is looking better, but could still be problems at the beginning of the day.

