Weather forecasts lead to changes in the Christmas festivities program in Funchal.

Given the unfavorable weather forecast for next Saturday, the Regional Secretariat for Tourism, Environment and Culture has adjusted the Christmas festivities program for that day.

The concert ‘Christmas Around The World’, featuring the Hungarian Salon Orchestra Empress Sissy, initially scheduled for this Saturday at the Municipal Garden auditorium, has been postponed to December 14th at 9:30 pm. This show includes the participation of Madeiran artists, dancers from the Prestige Dance Club and the Mariachi México Madeira group, and promises “an unforgettable musical journey through the Christmas traditions of different cultures, in a festive and engaging atmosphere”.

“The new date was agreed upon with all stakeholders and adjusted to avoid overlaps in the existing schedule. Thus, the Arco da Calheta Choir Group Concert, scheduled for 9:00 PM in the central square, will begin earlier, at 8:30 PM on the same date, ensuring the fluidity and complementarity of the events,” explains a press release.

Furthermore, for the same reason, the surprise activity announced for this afternoon at the Central Plaza of Avenida Arriaga has also been postponed to Saturday, December 20th, ensuring the safety of all participants.

“SRTAC thanks everyone for their understanding and invites residents and visitors to participate in this celebration of the Christmas spirit, now with an updated program,” it concludes.

Like this: Like Loading...