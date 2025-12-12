Pico do Areeiro has already recorded sub-zero temperatures and more than 17 mm of rainfall since midnight.

In the last 30 minutes, snow has started to fall. Idalina Silva has uploaded a video to the Facebook page of MeteoRAM, which an image can be shown below.

Pico do Areeiro has already recorded more than 17 millimeters of rainfall during the early hours of this Friday morning, in addition to temperatures having already dropped below zero degrees.

Regarding the rain, six millimeters of precipitation were recorded in just one hour, at 9:20 am this morning, totaling 14.6 millimeters by 10:00 am.

Furthermore, regarding temperatures, Pico do Areeiro ranged from a high of 5ºC around midnight to -0.5ºC at 5:10 am this morning.

