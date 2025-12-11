Porto Santo will be without maritime service for two days due to bad weather.

As I said yesterday, I expect the Ferry to Cancel Saturday’s trips.

Porto Santo Line has announced the cancellation of trips scheduled for Saturday, December 13th, due to adverse weather conditions. The affected routes are the Funchal–Porto Santo crossing, scheduled for 8:00 AM, and the Porto Santo–Funchal route, scheduled for 6:00 PM.

According to the company, the decision is due to the “forecast of poor weather conditions,” which could compromise the safety of passengers and the ship.

With these cancellations, Porto Santo will be without maritime connections for two days due to the predicted bad weather.

The Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere has placed Porto Santo under yellow, orange, and red warnings for rough seas between Friday and Saturday, alerting to waves that could be from the northwest with heights of 7 to 7.5 meters, potentially reaching a maximum height of 14 meters. The rest of the archipelago is also under warning for bad weather, including strong sea swells, wind, and rain.

