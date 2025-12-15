São Vicente Market Night takes place this Saturday.Tobi Hughes·15th December 2025Madeira News The São Vicente Market Night will take place on Saturday, December 20th, starting at 4 PM, in the Municipal Garden. Lots of excitement is expected. Help & Share Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Pinterest Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) WhatsApp Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window) Telegram Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Click to print (Opens in new window) Print Like this:Like Loading... Related