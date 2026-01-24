A group of citizens has filed a formal complaint with the Public Prosecutor’s Office to stop the sale of the Hospital

Lets also remember we have the Hospital dos Marmeleiros still without a Car Park which was promised years ago.

I think one question that needs to be asked to the corrupt government and tourism board, is where all the millions of euros in the new taxes are going, as there is no evidence of anything yet.

An official complaint was filed today with the Attorney General’s Office and the Central Department of Investigation and Criminal Action (DCIAP), requesting the urgent intervention of the Public Prosecutor’s Office to prevent the sale of the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

The complaint, based on the constitutional right of Popular Action, arises in response to the Regional Government’s recent announcement to sell the property to amortize public debt to the Republic. The participants consider this decision detrimental to the public interest and a violation of the fundamental right to health protection, the group reveals in an email sent to newsrooms.

“We cannot accept that a strategic asset for the health of the people of Madeira be sacrificed for purely financial purposes. The Nélio Mendonça Hospital should be converted to provide continuing and palliative care, addressing a serious need in our Region, instead of being handed over to private ownership,” states the citizens’ spokesperson, Sofia Vieira.

“And the alienation of an asset of this social relevance for purely financial purposes (debt repayment) constitutes a probable abuse of power and a violation of the Principle of Pursuing the Public Interest (Article 4 of the CPA). 6. Furthermore, the right to health protection (Article 64 of the CRP) obliges the State to maximize existing resources before handing them over to the private sector, especially when the regional health network still presents critical gaps,” he adds.

The participants also requested that the Public Prosecutor’s Office file a precautionary measure to suspend any sale process, arguing that the loss of this infrastructure would cause irreversible damage to Madeira’s public health network.

The participants also appeal to other citizens and civic movements to unite in defending public assets and health in the Region.

