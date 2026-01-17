Difficult few days for the Airport

No rain or wind at the mo ent in Caniço, but already the airport is seeing a few problems with flights waiting to land.

The strongs winds on the east are expected to stay throughout the morning and all day tomorrow.

The wind is expected to improve this afternoon, and at the moment all flights have eventually landed, so I think thats how it will go for the rest of the morning.

Tomorrow is a different story with the winds increasing from early morning abd remaining throughout the day, from a Northerly direction making crosswinds, so if you are travelling tomorrow be prepared for some problems and delays.

