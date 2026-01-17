The Funchal Marathon is set to take place with nearly 2,000 athletes.

The national marathon champion will be known today in the Region.

The capital of Madeira is today the stage for the Funchal Marathon, one of the most emblematic sporting events in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, which brings together almost 2,000 national and international athletes.

The race includes various distances, allowing the participation of professional and amateur athletes, and runs through some of the main and most emblematic points of the Madeiran capital, providing a unique setting.

It is worth highlighting that the National Marathon Champion will be decided in Funchal, which is yet another reason for this competition to attract everyone’s attention.

The Vice-President of the Funchal City Council, Carlos Rodrigues, appealed for understanding regarding the traffic disruptions that will occur during this 11th edition of the event, which this year is exceptionally taking place on Saturday due to the presidential elections being held tomorrow.

“We know that holding an event of this nature always entails some constraints, particularly in terms of traffic and road circulation, and that is why we are making a very clear appeal for the understanding of all residents and, in particular, business owners,” said Carlos Rodrigues.

The events will take place between 3 pm and 9 pm, with traffic restrictions and interruptions planned at different times, affecting, among other roads, Estrada Monumental, Avenida do Infante, Avenida Arriaga, Avenida do Mar e das Comunidades Madeirenses, Avenida Dr. Sá Carneiro, as well as adjacent streets. Traffic changes will be implemented in phases and coordinated by the Public Security Police.

All detailed information regarding traffic restrictions can be found on the municipal platform InfoMobilidade : https://infomobilidade.funchal.pt/

