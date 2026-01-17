Dual citizens without UK passport may be refused entry in new rules

British dual citizens visiting the UK without a British passport may soon be denied entry, as fresh rules come into force next month.

Under changes coming into effect on 25th February, British nationals abroad must present a current UK passport or a certificate of entitlement to prove their status when entering the country.

Previously, dual citizens have been able to travel to the UK using non-British passports and have, if required, been able to prove their citizenship status using other documents.

The changes apply to all British and Irish dual citizens abroad, including those in any EU country, who will now have to fork out around £100 if they need a new UK passport, in order to return home.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “From 25 February 2026, all dual British citizens will need to present either a valid British passport or certificate of entitlement to avoid delays at the border.

