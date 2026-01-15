PJ (Judicial Police) appeals to the public to identify the body found in Levada Nova dos Canhas.

The body in question is that of a man approximately 1.80 meters tall and weighing an estimated 60 kilograms, with several tattoos, found on July 4, 2025.

The Judicial Police, through a post on social media, issued an appeal to the population of the Autonomous Region of Madeira regarding an investigation aimed at identifying a corpse found in an advanced state of decomposition on July 4, 2025, near a waterfall in Levada Nova dos Canhas, in the municipality of Calheta.

According to the PJ (Judicial Police), the impossibility of facial recognition led the authorities to resort to other distinguishing elements, namely several tattoos on the body, which may be crucial for identifying the victim.

The body in question is that of a man approximately 1.80 meters tall and weighing an estimated 60 kilograms. The corpse had several tattoos distributed across the body, most notably an inscription in Romanian with the following phrase: ‘Dacã pentru a trãi trebuie sã te tarãsti, ridicã-te si movi!’.

In addition to this description, the Judicial Police mentions the existence of three more tattoos, all in black. One on the right forearm depicting a scarab beetle, another in the navel area with a tribal image of a howling wolf, and a third on the left forearm, with a tribal image that appears to represent a female silhouette.

The Polícia Judiciária (Judicial Police) requests that anyone who recognizes the tattoos or who has information that could help identify the bearer contact the PJ Madeira task force, via the number 291 220 800 or the email address chefepiquetefu@pj.pt .

