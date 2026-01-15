Regional Government revokes contract for restaurant at São Tiago Fortress.

Hopefully it will get its much needed facelift, the place has been collecting money for years and nothing happened.

The space will have to be returned to the Region by January 2027. The decision was approved by the Government Council this Thursday.

The Regional Government of Madeira has approved the termination by mutual agreement of the lease agreement for the Fortaleza de São Tiago restaurant, located in Largo do Forte de São Tiago, in the parish of Santa Maria Maior, Funchal. The contract, signed on December 18, 2013, must be terminated, and the premises must be handed over to the Autonomous Region of Madeira by January 15, 2027, free of people, goods, liens, and encumbrances.

The decision was made at the Government Council meeting held this Thursday, January 15th, and marks the end of more than a decade of private exploitation of that emblematic space located in the old town of the Madeiran capital.

